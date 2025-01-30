Oyo Residents Assault Firefighters Attempting To Prevent Them From Scooping Fuel

In a disturbing turn of events, some residents of Sabo Market, Orile Igbon, on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway in Oyo State, reportedly attacked firefighters who were attempting to prevent them from siphoning fuel from a petrol tanker that had overturned on Wednesday night.

Naija News gathered that the tanker, which was transporting 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), suffered a tyre blowout that caused the fuel to spill, triggering a fire.

Firefighters from the Oyo State Fire Service’s Ogbomoso branch were the first responders, having reached the scene ahead of their counterparts from the Kwara State Fire Service due to the proximity of the incident.

The Head of Media and Publicity for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, expressed concern on behalf of the service’s director, stating that their Oyo colleagues faced violent resistance.

“It is deeply concerning that their personnel (fire service) from Oyo were violently attacked with stones, leading to severe damage to their fire truck, including a shattered windscreen.

“In the face of this hostility, they were forced to seek refuge at Owode Police Station,” Adekunle stated.

Despite the aggression, the firefighters persisted in their efforts, swiftly moving to mitigate the risks.

“Through their swift and coordinated response, over 10,000 litres of PMS were safely siphoned into another tanker, minimizing potential hazards. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

“Any individual found guilty of assaulting fire service personnel will face the full weight of the law adding that firefighters risk their lives to protect people and property, and any act of violence against them is unacceptable,” he added.

The Kwara State Fire Service has condemned the assault and made it clear that anyone responsible for attacking fire service personnel will face legal consequences.