Fuel Tanker Explodes In Niger, Destroys Filling Station

A fuel-laden tanker has caught fire at the A.A Rano filling station in Hannun Riga, near the General Hospital and the ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police in Kontagora, Niger State.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday while Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was being offloaded from the tanker.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that the fire broke out during the offloading process, and with other fuel storage tanks still containing petrol, there were concerns that the fire could escalate.

One of the witnesses, Abba Mohammed, said, “Fire Service personnel are currently doing their best to contain the fire, though the situation remained tense as the fire continued to spread.”

Although no casualties have been reported, the fire caused panic, with passersby and people nearby fleeing the scene to safety.

Efforts to reach the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullah Baba Arah, for comment were unsuccessful as his phone line could not be connected.