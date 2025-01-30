NPFL Matchday 21 Results: Remo Remain Top, Ikorodu Shine Over Kano, Others

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) leaders Remo Stars showcased their resilience in a thrilling match against Abia Warriors, staging a remarkable comeback to clinch a 3-2 victory at their home ground on Wednesday.

This impressive win solidified their position at the top of the NPFL table and extended their lead to eight points, demonstrating their dominance this season.

The match was exhilarating, as Remo Stars found themselves trailing by two goals early on. However, their determination shone through, and they responded with vigour.

The turning point came in the 54th minute when Franck Mawuena scored a powerful, towering header, propelling the home side to full control and ultimately sealing the hard-fought victory. This triumph also marked a significant achievement for Remo Stars, completing the season double over their opponents, Abia Warriors.

With this recent win, Remo Stars have accrued a total of 42 points from 21 matches, enhancing their grip on the league summit and instilling confidence in their pursuit of the NPFL title.

In contrast, defending champions Enugu Rangers faced a disappointing setback, suffering their second consecutive defeat as they lost 2-1 to El Kanemi Warriors. This result has critically impacted their standings, causing the Rangers to drop to sixth place in the league with 31 points.

On the other hand, El Kanemi’s victory propelled them to fourth place, with 32 points from 20 matches, illustrating the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, Ikorodu United made significant strides by climbing to fifth place after a decisive 4-1 victory against Kano Pillars at home, bringing their points tally to 31 from 21 matches. The match showcased their attacking prowess and determination to secure a higher position in the league.

In other notable matches, Bayelsa United had an impressive outing, dominating Sunshine Stars with a resounding 4-1 defeat, which allowed them to move up to the 11th position in the table. Additionally, Akwa United and Lobi Stars played out a closely contested match that ended in a 1-1 draw in Uyo.

Here are the results of the NPFL matchday 21 games played on Wednesday:

Remo Stars 3-2 Abia Warriors

Ikorodu City 4-1 Kano Pillars

Akwa Utd 1-1 Lobi Stars

Bayelsa Utd 4-1 Sunshine Stars

El-Kanemi 2-1 Rangers

Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa United