Nigeria Strengthens Ties With African Diaspora As NiDCOM, NPC Partner On Ancestral Reconnection

In a groundbreaking move to reconnect African diaspora descendants with their Nigerian heritage, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the National Population Commission (NPC) have launched a collaborative initiative to document and integrate members of the Historic African Diaspora (HAD) with ancestral ties to Nigeria.

At a high-level meeting in Abuja, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa underscored the significance of the partnership, noting that it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and aims to foster a deeper engagement with the diaspora for national development.

She emphasised that tracing these descendants to their Nigerian roots is not just about heritage but also about creating opportunities for cultural and economic reintegration.

According to a statement issued by NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on January 30, 2025, the commission plans to implement sophisticated data mapping strategies to track and record the increasing number of African diaspora descendants tracing their Nigerian heritage.

Dabiri-Erewa also urged members of the African Ancestry Reunion delegation to consider Nigeria their home, participate in the annual ‘Badagry Door of Return Festival’, and invest in the country’s development.

Echoing this commitment, NPC Chairman Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra announced plans to develop new census modules that will formally recognise HAD descendants with Nigerian ancestry.

He assured the Commission would issue authentic certificates and establish legal frameworks to legitimise their status as Nigerians.

Co-founder and President of African Ancestry, Dr. Gina Paige, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, revealing that her organisation has been helping African descendants reconnect with their roots for over two decades.

She urged Nigerian authorities to provide essential legal documents, such as birth certificates and passports, to facilitate a seamless transition for diaspora members who wish to live and invest in the country.

Adding his voice to the discourse, Chairman of Folio Group and publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, Fidelis Anosike, lauded the partnership between NiDCOM and NPC, describing it as a visionary step towards reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria.

He highlighted the power of data-driven storytelling in strengthening diaspora relations, referencing his forthcoming publication, ‘The Nigerian Grand Book: Magnum Opus’, which will showcase Nigeria’s rich history, culture, and achievements.