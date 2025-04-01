Abike Dabiri-Erewa Applauds Nigerian Chess Players After Winning Big In USA

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated the talented young Nigerian chess players representing the Chess in Slums Initiative following their remarkable achievements at the 12th Annual Chess and Community Conference held in the United States.

These exceptional young athletes showcased their skills on an international platform, proudly bringing home multiple medals and securing prestigious scholarships.

In a statement issued on April 1, 2025, by NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations, and Protocols officer, Gabriel Odu, Dabiri-Erewa expressed her admiration for the players’ determination and skill. She characterized their success as a significant source of inspiration for youth across Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and hard work.

She stated, “These kids have proven that talent knows no boundaries. Their victory is an inspiration, and we must continue to support initiatives that nurture our youth’s potential.”

Dabiri-Erewa also praised the founder of the Chess in Slums Initiative, Tunde Onakoya, for his relentless commitment to empowering underprivileged children through the game of chess.

Onakoya, who is also a Guinness World Record holder for the longest chess marathon, has dedicated his efforts to introducing chess to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Under his leadership, the initiative not only teaches the fundamentals of chess but also fosters critical thinking skills builds self-confidence and opens up educational opportunities for its participants.

The Chess in Slums Initiative has become a formidable force in promoting chess as a tool for personal growth and social change, empowering children to excel both on and off the chessboard.