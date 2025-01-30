My Engagement Was Planned By Those I Never Expected In My Entire Life’ – Nollywood Actress, Ruby Ojiakor

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has been engaged to popular Asaba-based filmmaker, Onwa Idemili.

Naija News reports that the movie star announced her engagement on Thursday in a video via her Instagram page.

The video captured when Idemili went down on his knee to ask, ‘Will you marry me?’ and Rubby responded in the affirmative.

In the post caption, Ruby notes she had said yes to spending a lifetime together with Idemili, adding that the engagement was planned by those she never expected in her entire life.

She wrote, “It’s a YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS” to the Love of my life, @mocmadu. YES TO FOREVER. Thank you JESUS CHRIST. We dedicate Everything to you LORD.

“Planned by those I never expected in my entire life. Like they literally got me. I never saw it coming.”

In other news, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has claimed that Africans are running away from their traditional religion because of fear of what people would say.

Naija News reports that the filmmaker, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, described the trend of abandoning traditional religion as an abomination.

Qualifying traditional religion as powerful, Yul pledged his support and loyalty to the belief, vowing that he would never abandon the ways of his forefathers.

He claimed that African religion is built on truth, transparency, and fairness.

The thespian declared himself a hardcore traditionalist and also hailed himself with Igbo traditional names.