Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Chinda’s Mother Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has announced the demise of her mother, Dame Comfort Chinda.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Monalisa expressed grief and gratitude for the time they shared and her mother’s selfless devotion, unwavering love, and guiding principles.

She wrote, “Rest in peace, Mom – Dame Comfort Franca Chinda. You will forever be in our hearts. I’m thankful for the time we shared, for your selfless devotion to our family, for your unwavering love, and for the principles you instilled in us.”

Reacting to the post, Monalisa’s colleagues, Uche Ogbodo, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Oge Okoye, Desmond Elliot and many others extended their condolences in the comments.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Azeezat Shorunmu, has expressed that scriptwriting has been a means for her to avoid unwanted advances and sexual harassment from male producers.

In a recent conversation with Sunday Scoop, Shorunmu remarked that individuals often become targets of sexual harassment when they are overly eager for fame and quick financial gain.

Through her acting career, Shorunmu proudly claims that she has been able to challenge herself, expand her creative limits, and forge deeper, more meaningful connections with others.

She recognizes that these experiences have significantly influenced both her personal and professional life, imparting valuable lessons throughout her journey.