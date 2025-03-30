How I Escaped Bully, Sexual Harassment From Male Actors – Azeezat Shorunmu

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Azeezat Shorunmu, has expressed that scriptwriting has been a means for her to avoid unwanted advances and sexual harassment from male producers.

In a recent conversation with Sunday Scoop, Shorunmu remarked that individuals often become targets of sexual harassment when they are overly eager for fame and quick financial gain.

Through her acting career, Shorunmu proudly claims that she has been able to challenge herself, expand her creative limits, and forge deeper, more meaningful connections with others.

She recognizes that these experiences have significantly influenced both her personal and professional life, imparting valuable lessons throughout her journey.

She said, “In the film industry, many fall victim to sexual harassment when they become desperate for fame, success, quick wealth; or when they fail to think creatively and positively about their careers.

“I was fortunate enough to avoid that fate. I escaped the advances and bullying of male producers by staying true to myself and my principles. It gave me a voice and a level of influence that allowed me to take more control over the roles I chose and the projects I worked on.”

The light-complexioned entrepreneur added that she had a deep passion for writing action-packed stories.

Speaking further on her career, the filmmaker said: “Acting holds a special place in my creative journey. It has been a transformative experience that has allowed me to tap into my imagination in ways I never anticipated. Through acting, I’ve had the opportunity to challenge myself, push my creative boundaries, and connect with others on a much deeper and meaningful level. It has shaped my personal and professional life in profound ways, teaching me invaluable lessons along the way.

“As both an actress and a filmmaker, I have worked on projects such as Etan, Omo Eleso, Pase, Bioreni, Abiwapele, 1990, Our Family, Korikosun Esu, Orisa Eniwumide, Ere Oran, Baoku, Eleni Ina, and many more. Each project has contributed to the diverse portfolio I’m proud to have built.”