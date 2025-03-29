‘I Never Thought My Life Would Turn Out This Way’ – Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Marriage To Kazim Adeoti

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, has expressed her love for marriage and having a partner.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a recent interview with her colleague, Bimpe Akintunde, said she never thought she would end up as a second wife.

She spoke against negative comments from critics about her marriage to Kazim Adeoti, questioning the state of their lives.

The thespian also revealed that her family opposed her remarriage due to her age, but she stood firm, knowing what she wanted.

Mercy Aigbe emphasised that people only discuss others when they are doing something notable or are well-known.

She said, “I love love, actually. What you said now, a lot of people do ask me, even some family members. They would be like, I’m close to 50 years old; what am I looking for? But I believe everybody knows what they want.

“What you want might be different from mine. I know what I saw, and I know what I wanted. I am the kind of person who loves to have a crown (husband) on my head and loves to be married.

“Maybe, if I’m still in my baby’s daddy’s house, I wouldn’t be known as Mercy Aigbe. Definitely people will talk when you do something good. If you are not known, you can’t be the topic. When I was young, I never thought my life would turn out this way.”