Yul Edochie Dumps Pastor Calling, Becomes Hardcore Traditionalist

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has claimed that Africans are running away from their traditional religion because of fear of what people would say.

Naija News reports that the filmmaker, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, described the trend of abandoning traditional religion as an abomination.

Qualifying traditional religion as powerful, Yul pledged his support and loyalty to the belief, vowing that he would never abandon the ways of his forefathers.

He claimed that African religion is built on truth, transparency, and fairness.

The thespian declared himself a hardcore traditionalist and also hailed himself with Igbo traditional names.

Sharing a picture of himself in Igbo white attire, he wrote, “Because of fear of what people will say, Africans are running away from their powerful African religion, their originality. Abomination!!!

“I will NEVER abandon the ways of my forefathers. It is built on truth, transparency, and fairness. 1’m a Hardcore Traditionalist. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1. ALUSI NA EJE UKA. OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO. THE KING OF WARRIORS.”

Recall that Yul declared in 2024 that God had called him to pastor an online church.

Meanwhile, Yul has raised concerns over many premature deaths in recent times.

Naija News reports that Yul, in a post via Instagram on Thursday, claimed that people’s negligence and choice led to the death of youths in their twenties, thirties and forties.

The movie star attributed the deaths to the abandonment of traditional ways and embracing foreign worship.

He stated that the spirits protecting many people are powerful and have departed angrily because they were relegated.

Edochie urged everyone to return to their pure and powerful traditions.