FG Should Release Nnamdi Kanu – Afenifere

The Pan Yourba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has called on the federal government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the Secretary General of the organization, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said the IPOB leader’s release would enhance national reconciliation.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Ebiseni stated that insecurity in the South East region would be addressed through Kanu‘s release.

According to him, Afenifere did not see justification for his detention and preferred he be released before political season started.

His words: “The release of Nnamdi Kanu, could bring about a national reconciliation. We actually do not want it to be seen as a political issue. Any moment from now, maybe in the next six months or thereabouts, you know, you will see politicians begin to discuss 2027 and thereabouts. And so we feel that it is very important at this time. But there is no way you will discuss issue of security in this country, issue of national reconciliation, issue of South East of Nigeria, without the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

“So we feel that, yes, there is no useful purpose for his detention. Detaining Nnamdi Kanu up to now will not serve Nigeria any useful purpose. By releasing him, we go a long way, you know, to calm down the frail nerves in the country.

“And for us to have, well, in Nigeria, well, everybody at least will have a better sense of belonging. Afenifere just feels at this time that there is no need for federal government continuing to… In fact, I wouldn’t know whether there was any need to have even detained him in the first place, particularly for this long (sic).”