EX-Minister Nweke, IPOB’s Lawyer Fault Nwaebonyi’s Words On Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr, and counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, have called on Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi to tender an apology over his words against Oby Ezekwesili.

Naija News reported that Ezekwesili and Senator Nwaebonyi, on Tuesday, clashed during the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges hearing on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Nweke said the former Minister of Education, Ezekwesili, has the right to demand accountability from public officials.

“I am appalled by and totally condemn the abusive language used by Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi against Oby Ezekwesili during a public hearing on sexual harassment allegation Natasha Akpoti raised against Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“Oby Ezekwesili, like every Nigerian, has the right to hold public officials accountable. The aggression on display today reinforces the lived experiences of women in leadership and reflects how male public officials perceive Nigerian women, post elections.

“No woman, or any citizen, should be harassed or dehumanized for demanding accountability, a duty central to the effective discharge of the duties of the office of the citizen. Public officials must remember that our children are watching and learning from their conduct.

“As fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons to women, we must all be outraged by such public displays of disrespect. The increasing dysfunction in our public institutions has an unsalutary effect on society and erodes participatory democracy,” he said.

On his part, Ejiofor called on the Senate to take disciplinary action against the Ebonyi North Senator. He urged the Senate to uphold the culture of respect, integrity and accountability.

“I watched with profound disappointment the now-viral footage of Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, engaging in an appalling display of verbal assault and unruly conduct towards the esteemed former Minister of Education, Madam Oby Ezekwesili – widely respected as Madam Due Process – during a Senate Committee hearing yesterday.

“No public official, let alone a senator entrusted with legislative responsibilities, should demean the office they occupy with such conduct. In a society where accountability prevails, Senator Nwebonyi would already be facing serious disciplinary consequences, including suspension. How did we get here? Posterity must hold them accountable someday.

“I call upon the leadership of the Senate to take swift and decisive action against this gross misconduct. Senator Nwebonyi’s prejudice against Natasha is so profound that he should be disqualified from participating in any findings, deliberations, or inquiries on the subject matter, given his publicly stated position on it.

“The Senate must rise to the occasion and ensure that this culture of impunity is confronted head-on. The Nigerian people deserve a legislature that upholds the values of respect, integrity, and accountability,” his statement read.