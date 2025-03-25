Video: Sen Nwaebonyi, Ezekwesili Clash At Senate Hearing On Sexual Harassment

There was drama on Tuesday, as the Senate Ethics Committee sat to hear the petition of harassment against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio from Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the clash between Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, followed request that Ezekwesili and her team be administered on oath in line with the Senate rules.

Ezekwesili and her team refused to be administered on oath until their request were listened to and met.

In the argument, Nwaebonyi and Ezekwesili engaged in a verbal exchange of words and name-calling.

The former Minister described the Ebonyi North Senator as a disgrace to the Senate. “You are a disgrace to the Senate,” she said.

On his part, Senator Nwaebonyi described the former Minister as a disgrace to womanhood.

“You are a fool. I said you are a fool. What do you mean? How dare you talk to me like that. you are an insult to womanhood. That is why you can never be here. People like you can never be here. You are a hooligan,” he said.

Naija News reported that Senator Natasha denied receiving ₦500 million from the Senate President, Akpabio.

She described the allegation as falsehood at causing unnecessary controversy.

“Let me be clear: I have never received ₦500 million or any amount from Senator Akpabio. At no time did I make any statement suggesting such. This is nothing but a deliberate falsehood aimed at causing unnecessary controversy,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.