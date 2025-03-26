Afenifere Slams National Assembly For Backing State Of Emergency In Rivers State

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has fiercely criticized the National Assembly for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, accusing the lawmakers of undermining the 1999 Constitution.

Naija News reports that Afenifere condemned the actions of the National Assembly, asserting that the lawmakers have shown a lack of courage in defending the democratic rights of Nigerians.

In a communique issued after its National Caucus meeting held at the residence of the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Afenifere stated that the actions of the National Assembly were a significant blow to the country’s constitutional integrity.

The communique was signed by the group’s Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

The Yoruba group argued that the move by President Tinubu and the backing from the National Assembly represent “an ill wind” that does not benefit Nigeria, calling the actions an affront to the wishes of the people.

The communique expressed disappointment in the National Assembly, which it said not only supported the President’s decision but also failed to uphold the constitution.

Afenifere pointed out that, according to the 1999 Constitution, any matter of national importance, such as the declaration of a state of emergency, requires a two-thirds majority vote from both chambers of the National Assembly.

The group further criticized the use of voice votes, arguing that such a method obscures compliance with constitutional requirements.

Afenifere stated, “Contrary to the expectation of Nigerians, the 10th Assembly in both chambers not only joined hands with the President in further desecrating the tenuous 1999 Constitution but also demonstrated a lack of courage to defend the democratic rights of the people of Nigeria.”

fenifere also highlighted the persistent violations of oaths of office by the National Assembly, calling for the current leadership to step aside in the interest of decency, integrity, and respect for the principles of separation of powers that form the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy.

The group further criticized the recent vote of confidence on the Senate President, describing it as an admission of a crisis of trust within the Senate.

Afenifere remarked that the Senate President presided over the vote despite the concerns of the public, deepening the perception of dysfunction within the legislative body.

The group also warned that the ongoing crisis regarding Nigeria’s constitutional integrity could lead to undemocratic practices, similar to how Hitler manipulated Germany’s democratic systems.

The group expressed concern that the executive branch is consolidating too much power, undermining the principles of federalism and separation of powers.

In conclusion, Afenifere urged Nigerians to rise and restore the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of protecting the country’s democracy.

The group called for immediate action to prevent the erosion of the hard-won democratic freedoms that have been fought for over the years.

“We must nip this in the bud before our hard-won democracy is destroyed,” Afenifere warned.