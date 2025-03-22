BREAKING: Afenifere Asks President Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency In S/West

The Afenifere National Youth Council (AYC) has raised serious concerns over the escalating killings and kidnapping crisis in the Southwestern region of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the group has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently declare a state of emergency on kidnapping in order to curb the growing insecurity.

Prince Eniola Ojajuni, President of the AYC, expressed the group’s concerns in a letter to President Tinubu, highlighting the alarming surge in abductions and brutal killings that have plagued the region.

Ojajuni, who himself was a victim of kidnapping in Akunnu, Ondo State, last month, noted that the situation has reached a critical point, with criminal elements operating with impunity and spreading fear among the populace.

The letter stated: “I write to you with deep pain and urgency regarding the worsening state of insecurity in the Southwest, particularly in Ondo State. Kidnapping attacks have escalated to alarming levels, leaving citizens in constant fear for their lives and livelihoods.”

Ojajuni described the dire situation in Ondo State, which was once known for its rich agricultural activities but has now become a dangerous zone where farmers are unable to safely access their farmlands.

“Criminal elements have turned our forests into ransom negotiation camps, while major roads, especially the Lagos-Abuja expressway, have become death traps for innocent travelers who are kidnapped daily for ransom,” he wrote.

Recalling his own horrific experience, Ojajuni shared the pain he endured while being held hostage for 12 days, without food or clean water, and suffering AK-47 gunshot wounds. “I suffered AK-47 gunshot wounds, bled for days, and received no medical attention. The excruciating pain I endured was inhumane. It is only by the grace of God that I survived.”

He further expressed the psychological trauma he continues to face, saying “The psychological trauma is unbearable. I struggle with sleepless nights, live in constant fear, and experience distressing flashbacks. The sound of any sudden noise jolts me awake, forcing me to relive my ordeal.”

Ojajuni’s letter to the president included several urgent appeals to address the crisis:

1. Declare a total state of emergency on insecurity in the Southwest, especially in Ondo State.

2. Deploy a special military operation to reclaim forests from kidnappers and criminal elements.

3. Strengthen border security to prevent the influx of criminal herders and terrorists.

4. Equip and empower local security agencies, including Amotekun, to effectively combat these threats.

5. Implement long-term security reforms to ensure lasting peace and stability.

6. Investigate the flow of ransom payments and determine where the money is going.

7. Increase security surveillance in Lagos and Ondo States, particularly in abandoned buildings with high fences and locked gates.

8. Engage youth associations in the fight against insecurity, and mandate regular town hall meetings by political office holders in local government areas.

9. Mandate Southwest Governors to collaborate and strengthen security networks, and call for a Southwest Youth Security Summit.

Ojajuni emphasized the role of youths in the growing insecurity, stating that some of the kidnappers work with youths knowledgeable in ICT to track mobile devices.

“Some of these individuals are locals who speak Ondo dialects and Yoruba fluently, acting as spies for these criminal elements,” he noted.

In his letter, Ojajuni also mentioned that he had written to the Governor of Lagos State, urging him to convene a Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting on security and youth engagement. However, he believes that only a strong federal directive can ensure swift and collective action.

“I urge you to take decisive action. The level of insecurity in the Southwest has gone beyond a crisis; it is a full-blown war against innocent Nigerians. Our roads are unsafe, our forests are hijacked, and our people live in fear,” Ojajuni appealed to the president.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had recently declared a state of emergency in Rivers over the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly.