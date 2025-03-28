IPOB Reveal Those Responsible For Extrajudicial Killings In Imo State

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed that the Biafra Liberation Army is responsible for the extrajudicial killings in the Mother Valley camp in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, made this known in a statement on Friday and called for an investigation into the murderous activity.

He commended the security interventions that helped to dislodge the criminals in the Orsu community after they had wreaked havoc and left the communities in ruin for over 3 years.

According to Powerful, the Biafra Liberation Army was commanded to destabilize the Southeast region and blackmail IPOB locally and internationally while using the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as an excuse and

The statement reads, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide calls for an independent investigation into Orsu extrajudicial killings and what happened in Orsu. We commend the Security Forces and Vigilantes for dislodging the criminals inside the Mother Valley camp in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State no matter what purpose. Moreso, we commend the gallant men of ESN who frustrated the plans of the State sponsored criminals in order not to destabilize the entire Eastern region.

“It is a known fact that the barbarians who branded themselves as Biafra Liberation Army under the command of the Chief impersonator infiltrator, buffoon who is currently facing terrorism charges in Finland were recruited and armed by the Nigerian State to impersonate IPOB and ESN.

“They were commanded to destabilize the entire Eastern Region (South East and South South) using the illegal detention of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse. The objective was to use the criminals to shop for evidence that will be used to support the bogus terrorism charges against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It is public knowledge that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been illegally detained arbitrarily for almost four (4) years.

“Moreso, to use the violent activities of these sponsored criminals to blackmail IPOB locally and internationally. Unfortunately, for the criminals and their sponsors, the IPOB media team and other conscientious freedom lovers across the globe were constantly debunking and disassociating IPOB from the Autopilot criminals and their infamous Biafra Liberation Army. IPOB salutes all men and women of goodwill who helped in defeating the media onslaught against IPOB, thereby separating the chaffs from the wheats.

“Within the horrific three (3) years of brutal violence against Ndigbo and brutal media war against IPOB and ESN by the Nigerian government and its compromised politicians, IPOB Media has constantly condemned and publicly mentioned the names of some of the notorious criminals operating from the infamous Mother Valley in Orsu and Okigwe all in Imo State through Radio Biafra and regular press releases. IPOB was the first people to mention the names of the killers in Orsu Community and its environs led by Temple, aka Butuzo.

“The questions begging for answers is why was Imo State a habitat for these State sponsored criminals? Is Imo State and some neighboring Anambra Communities the only Biafra States? Why did it take over three years for the notorious Nigerian Joint Security Taskforce to dislodge those criminals in the Mother-Valley camp, the hideout which information was in the public domain? However, we commend efforts made to reclaim the deserted Orsu Community by the Nigerian Security Joint Taskforce. We also commend ESN Operatives for frustrating the criminals from destabilizing the entire region.”