You Burnt The Mother Of Your Kids – Iyabo Ojo Knocks 2Baba

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has condemned veteran singer 2face Idibia recent public announcement that he and his wife, Annie Idibia are no longer together.

Speaking via Instagram, the thespian faulted the timing of Idibia’s announcement, insisting that he has failed to show empathy despite the backlash Annie is facing over her appearance on the Young, Famous & African reality show.

She wrote, “A heartfelt reminder to couples: when love fades, prioritize your children’s well-being. As parents, sacrifices are essential. Never abandon loved ones in their darkest moments, even if separation or divorce is Inevitable.

“Let’s emphasize empathy and our children’s mental health. Sensitive issues shouldn’t be publicly aired; social media sometimes disregards the well-being of those involved.

“@official 2, 2baba, I adore you both, but this timing was off. Adding fuel to the fire, burning the mother of your kids who’s already vulnerable. Is so unempathic, I’m disappointed.”

Ojo prayed for Annie Idibia as she wished her inner strength to prioritize her children’s needs, adding that the present storm shall pass.

In other news, Nigerian singer cum content creator, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi, has urged Nigerians to stop using celebrity marriages as a standard for defining marriage.

Naija News reports that the skit maker made the statement amid the heavy reactions to singer 2Baba’s recent announcement that he and his wife, Annie, are separated and heading for divorce.

He wrote on X, “One celebrity divorce, and you start saying this thing called marriage isn’t for you. But you forget about your parents, who’ve been married for over 30-something years. Stop using celebrity marriages to define marriage. If you don’t want to marry, that’s your business.”

He said he would not make his marriage public to avoid strangers sharing their opinions about it online.

He added, “I’ll hide my marriage when I’m ready. Nothing online, please, please! I don’t want some random child having opinions about my life.”

In another post, Nasboi said his marriage will be private when he is ready to settle down.