Annie Idibia Takes Action As She Returns To Social Media After Marriage Breakup With 2Baba

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has returned to social media barely two months after the marriage crash with legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba.

Naija News recalls that 2baba, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in a post via his Instagram page, announced his separation from his wife, Annie, with whom he has two kids.

This news spread like wildfire across social media platforms, stirring reactions from fans of the couple and Nigerian celebrities.

Since the incident, Annie had reportedly been admitted into a rehab, where she was receiving treatment, while 2Baba has moved on with his new fiancé cum Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

However, Annie Idibia, on Wednesday night, March 26, 2025, returned to her Instagram page and deleted all her photos. This significant move has led fans to believe it is a sign of new beginnings, and they are positive she will bounce back stronger.

Meanwhile, 2face may soon officially get married to his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, after his marriage to Annie Idibia hit the rocks.

Naija News reports the relationship between 2Face and Natasha has attracted its own fair share of controversies, but the two lovebirds seem to be unconcerned.

Recently, a video of the lovers emerged online as they visited popular Abuja-based clothier, Seyi Vodi, and Natasha was caught on tape casually asking when the wedding dress would be ready.

Insiders quoted by Nigerian Tribune also disclosed that Natasha has her sight fully set on marrying the singer officially and may soon get her wish of becoming Mrs Idibia.

Industry insiders speculate that a traditional wedding may be in the works before the end of the year.