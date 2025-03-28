Annie Dumps 2Baba’s Name ‘Idibia’

Nollywood actress cum the estranged wife of Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, Annie, has yanked off ‘Idiba’ from her name.

Naija News reports that Annie returned to social media on Thursday, nearly two months after 2Baba publicly announced their marriage breakup.

In a post via her Instagram page, Annie expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and fans for their support.

The movie star signed off the social media post with her full name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, noticeably excluding Idibia.

She wrote, “To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single of you and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favour. God bless you all. Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay.”

Meanwhile, 2face may soon officially get married to his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, after his marriage to Annie Idibia hit the rocks.

Naija News reports the relationship between 2Face and Natasha has attracted its own fair share of controversies, but the two lovebirds seem to be unconcerned.

Recently, a video of the lovers emerged online as they visited popular Abuja-based clothier, Seyi Vodi, and Natasha was caught on tape casually asking when the wedding dress would be ready.

Insiders quoted by Nigerian Tribune also disclosed that Natasha has her sight fully set on marrying the singer officially and may soon get her wish of becoming Mrs Idibia.

Industry insiders speculate that a traditional wedding may be in the works before the end of the year.