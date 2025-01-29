2Baba Divorce: ‘Stop Using Celebrity Marriages To Define Marriage’ – Nasboi

Nigerian singer cum content creator, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi, has urged Nigerians to stop using celebrity marriages as a standard for defining marriage.

Naija News reports that the skit maker made the statement amid the heavy reactions to singer 2Baba’s recent announcement that he and his wife, Annie, are separated and heading for divorce.

He wrote on X, “One celebrity divorce, and you start saying this thing called marriage isn’t for you. But you forget about your parents, who’ve been married for over 30-something years. Stop using celebrity marriages to define marriage. If you don’t want to marry, that’s your business.”

In another post, Nasboi said his marriage will be private when he is ready to settle down.

He said he would not make his marriage public to avoid strangers sharing their opinions about it online.

He added, “I’ll hide my marriage when I’m ready. Nothing online, please, please! I don’t want some random child having opinions about my life.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has claimed that the marriage breakup between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, and his wife, Annie Idibia Macauley, was long overdue.

Naija News reports that Doris, in a post via her Instagram story on Tuesday, claimed that Annie engaged in ‘juju’ to keep her marriage with 2face.

The movie star claimed that Annie was not victimized as many assumed, stressing that 2Baba is the real victim in their troubled marriage.

Doris Ogala expressed confidence that 2Baba and Annie would reunite and called on the singer’s family to save their brother.

The thespian also said the women supporting Annie are witches, adding that 2Baba has been bottled for so long, hence the reason his musical career crumbled.