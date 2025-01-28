Annie Idibia: ‘2face Has Been Bottled For So Long, I Got A Lot To Expose’ – Nollywood Actress, Doris Ogala

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has claimed that the marriage breakup between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, and his wife, Annie Idibia Macauley, was long overdue.

Naija News reports that Doris, in a post via her Instagram story on Tuesday, claimed that Annie engaged in ‘juju’ to keep her marriage with 2face.

The movie star claimed that Annie was not victimized as many assumed, stressing that 2Baba is the real victim in their troubled marriage.

Doris Ogala expressed confidence that 2Baba and Annie would reunite and called on the singer’s family to save their brother.

The thespian also said the women supporting Annie are witches, adding that 2Baba has been bottled for so long, hence the reason his musical career crumbled.

She said, “This thing is a projection on their marriage. It’s long overdue. Though Annie isn’t innocent. But trust me, whatever she did was because she didn’t want to lose 2face. This thing na juju tuzzle. But the other one upgraded because she has a witch on her side. The victim here is 2baba.

“These women are evil. Annie isn’t a child. These people just want to frustrate 2face. Annie clung to 2face for a long time. You’ve suffocated this guy for a long time. They will get back together. I bet you. I will advise 2face’s family to save their brother oo. This woman hmmm.

“I’m still grieving. I got a lot to expose. All these ladies are witches and Stella is their blogger. 2face has been bottled for so long. My guy’s musical career finished, and they want to play the victim card. All of you should wait for me. Evil people.”