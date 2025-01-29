Police To Arraign Sowore For Calling Egbetokun ‘Illegal IG’

Former presidential candidate and activist Omoyele Sowore is set to be arraigned before Justice Abdullah Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja today, Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Sowore’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, confirmed on Tuesday that the police have filed charges against the activist and will arraign him on January 29.

“The police have procured charges to arraign Omoyele Sowore before Justice Liman at the Federal High Court tomorrow (today),” Abubakar stated.

Recall that Sowore was arrested on Monday and detained at the Intelligence Response Team facility in Abuja after rejecting the administrative bail conditions offered by the police.

He had been invited to the Force Intelligence Headquarters in Abuja over allegations of resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking, and actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

In the charge sheet, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025 and dated January 28, 2025, the Inspector General of Police is listed as the complainant, with Sowore named as the sole defendant.

The charges include:

Count One: Sowore is accused of sending messages through his verified X handle, “Omoyele Sowore,” on December 13, 2024, referring to the Inspector General of Police as “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.” The police allege the statement was false and intended to disrupt public order, citing a violation of the Cybercrime Act.

Count Two: The police allege that Sowore knowingly caused a publication on his X handle tagging the Nigeria Police Force’s verified handle, accusing the IGP of illegitimacy. The statement is said to have contained threats aimed at inciting Nigerians against the police, constituting another violation under the Cybercrime Act.

Count Three: Sowore is accused of publishing a message on December 20, 2024, warning of an inevitable recurrence of #ENDSARS protests, allegedly describing the IGP as working towards it. The police claim the message was false and intended to incite public disorder.

These charges are brought under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.