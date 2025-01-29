NCAA Bans Max Air For 3 Months After Kano Airport Accident

The domestic operations of Max Air have been suspended for three months by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The suspension was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu.

He said during the three-month suspension period, the NCAA will carry out a comprehensive safety and economic assessment of Max Air and the resumption of Max Air’s domestic operations would be based on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

Naija News reports the suspension follows the tyre burst experienced at the Mallam Aminu International Airport in Kano on Tuesday night by a Max Air aircraft, registered as 5N-MBD and carrying 53 passengers.

Fortunately, no life was lost in the incident.

The NCAA, while announcing the suspension, said it is aware of the impact the suspension would have on customers of the airline, and apologized for the inconvenience, submitting that safety is most important.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the incident involving Max Air B734 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD, on landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Tuesday, 28th, January 2025 at about 2251 hours.

“Statutorily, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has initiated investigation into the occurrence. The NCAA will provide the required support to the NSIB in this regard. It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation.

“It is instructive to note that the NCAA had commenced organizational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

“However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management.

“During this 3-month period, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air. The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organization, procedures, personnel and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

“The NCAA is aware of the inconvenience this action may cause intending passengers of Max Air. However; the safety and well-being of passengers is paramount. Thus, NCAA appeals for patience and understanding while it ensures the protection of passenger right,” the statement reads.