Delta Airline Apologizes To Nigerian Passenger After ‘Unfair’ Treatment

Delta Air Lines has expressed regret to a Nigerian passenger who experienced a delay and was forced to spend the night at the airport in an uncomfortable chair.

Naija News understands that the passenger was delayed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, which resulted in him missing his connecting flight to Atlanta.

Although the airline rebooked him on another flight, he faced a nearly seven-hour wait and was reportedly denied hotel accommodation or access to a lounge.

Attempts to reach the airline for comment were unsuccessful, as they do not have a media office or representative in Nigeria.

This situation has angered the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), prompting its Director of Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, to threaten potential action regarding the incident.

In an update provided during a phone call with The PUNCH on Monday, Achimugu confirmed that the airline has apologized for the poor treatment of the passenger.

He also mentioned that the NCAA has arranged a meeting with a delegation from the airline before the week concludes.

“They have contacted the passenger and also apologised to him for the incident. We have also called for a meeting but they begged that they may not be able to make it to Nigeria on Wednesday, we have told them that they must be here for a meeting before the end of the week,” Achimugu told reporters on Monday.

Efforts to also get the victim’s name were fruitless as the NCAA spokesperson said the passenger must agree that his name is made known, citing the data protection law.