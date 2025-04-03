NCAA To Sanction Airlines Deporting Nigerians After Airlifting Them

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has condemned the practice of airlines deporting Nigerians after they had airlifted them out of the country.

Naija News reports that the NCAA said it received several complaints that airlines refuse to board Nigerians at transit stops due to visa and travel restrictions to their travel destinations.

In a statement, on Thursday, the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, stated that such practices cause significant stress to Nigerians and affect the reputation of the country’s aviation industry.

Achimugu explained that airlines owe Nigerians professional service. He noted that it is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before they commence their travel.

It read: “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has received several complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria

“These actions, which involve the refusal of boarding/entry at intermediate/ transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa/travel restrictions are causing significant distress to passengers and famishing the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“The NCAA finds such practices completely unacceptable. It is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before they commence their travel. Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops.

“In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.11, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure. Airlines must take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing a ticket and proceeding to board them.

“In light of this, the NCAA informs all international airlines operating in Nigeria that the Authority will no longer tolerate these occurrences.

“Effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject fo regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate.

“The NCAA expects the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.”