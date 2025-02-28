NCAA To Shut Down Ibadan Airport For Six Months Over Planned Upgrade

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared a six-month closure of Ibadan Airport starting in early March to enable extensive maintenance and upgrade activities.

In a statement released through his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, indicated that this decision was essential for conducting the required maintenance.

Naija News reports that the temporary closure occurs merely eight months after President Bola Tinubu approved the transformation of the airport into an international facility.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, had previously affirmed the president’s approval last June, detailing that the ambitious upgrade initiative would encompass the expansion and extension of the runway, significant enhancements to existing facilities, and infrastructure improvements to support international flights.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on September 18, 2024, to signify the initiation of the first phase, and in January 2025, Governor Makinde confirmed that the construction of the new international terminal was in progress.

The Friday announcement reads: “Subject to new information, Ibadan airport may be shut down for six months for maintenance/upgrade, starting from early March.”

Barely a month ago, NCAA said it would take legal action against Kenya Airways for actions contravening its operation act.

Naija News reports that the Director of Public Affairs and Consumers Protection of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, stated this while giving an update on cases of infractions against Kenya Airways by Nigerian passengers, including the case of Gloria Omisore.

According to him, Kenya Airways mismanaged the complaint of Gloria Omisore. He also stated that the Airline’s management claimed it had no copy of the NCAA’s regulation.