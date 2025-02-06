Senate Approves Najomo As NCAA Director General

The Nigerian Senate has officially confirmed Capt. Chris Ona Najomo as the new Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Naija News reports that Najomo’s appointment was ratified on Thursday following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Aviation during plenary.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo), highlighted Najomo’s extensive experience and notable contributions to the aviation sector, affirming his suitability for the role.

“This is due to his vast experience and outstanding contributions to the aviation industry,” Abdulfatai stated while urging the Senate to approve the committee’s recommendation.

Backing this position, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) noted that, despite not being a member of the aviation committee, he found Najomo’s credentials impressive.

The Senator further emphasized that security agencies had raised no objections to his appointment.

Following deliberations, the Senate unanimously confirmed Najomo as the new NCAA Director General.

Similarly, the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, confirmed two persons for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports the Senate confirmed Tukur Yusuf and Prof. Sunday Aja for the positions.

Also, the lawmakers in the red chamber during plenary on Thursday, confirmed Saseyi Ibiyemi as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The confirmations were based on earlier recommendations by President Bola Tinubu, which were sent to the lawmakers for consideration and approval.