‘It’s An Attempt To Kill The Agency’ – Keyamo ‘Rubbishes’ Oronsanye’s Report On NCAA, NAMA Merger

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, has provided clarification regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to abandon the proposed merger of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as suggested in the Steve Oronsaye Report.

Naija News understands that the Oronsaye Report, a topic of considerable discussion, recommended the consolidation of the NCAA and NAMA.

However, Keyamo expressed concerns that this proposal was an effort to undermine the NCAA.

The Minister pointed out that the report had been transmitted from the administrations of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari to the current government.

Following his presentation, President Tinubu concluded that the merger of NCAA and NAMA would not proceed.

Keyamo also elaborated on the rationale behind the aviation sector’s exemption from the foreign travel ban imposed by the Federal Government on its officials last year, which took effect in April.

He stated that the exemption was granted because President Tinubu aimed to foster significant change and development within the aviation industry.

The travel ban was instituted in response to escalating travel expenses incurred by officials across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In a memorandum dated March 12, 2024, by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the government said: “Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr. President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public-funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three months from April 1, 2024.

“All government officials who intend to go on any public-funded international trips must seek and obtain presidential approval at least two weeks prior to embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary.”

Speaking, however, at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Keyamo said: “From modest beginnings, we have witnessed remarkable transformations in our sector, ranging from enhanced supervisory measures and policies formulation, safety and security oversight, robust legislative and regulatory frameworks, advancements in air traffic management, development, expansion and certification of airports, accurate meteorological services, timely accident investigations, manpower development, and indeed, the growth of indigenous airlines.

“These achievements have not come without challenges. However, with the efforts of past administrations and the total support of the present administration under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda and the five focus areas of the ministry, we have overcome the challenges and reached new heights.

“The NCAA is a child of God and, despite turbulent waters and attempts sometimes to kill the NCAA, the NCAA has survived 25 years. And I’m sure you know that any child that attains the age of 25, of course, is undoubtedly an age of maturity.

“The Oronsanye Report also recommended the merger of NCAA and NAMA. And so that was also another attempt to kill the NCAA. That report was passed from Goodluck Jonathan’s government to Muhammadu Buhari’s government and then to the present government.

“It was one of the first items we considered in this government. So, the Oronsanye Report came up that day and the President …considered every item in the Oronsanye Report and asked the Federal Executive Council to vote. And for each item, they would listen to the ministers. So, the President came to the merger of NCAA and NAMA as one body.

“I raised my hand; I spoke for about five minutes. Because we have a wonderful President who listens to good counsel and good arguments, after I finished speaking, he said, item dropped, merger of NCAA and NAMA would not remain.”

Why The Agency Was Exemtped From Foreign Travel Ban

Giving further clarification on why President Tinubu’s directive exempted his ministry officials from the foreign travel ban, Keyamo said: “It is a fact that the aviation sector remains a pillar of national development, facilitating trade, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

“Whilst it is yet to realise its true potential in terms of contribution to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we must renew our commitment to ensuring a more progressive, sustainable, inclusive, innovative and prosperous aviation industry.

“This necessitates the continuous adoption and integration of emerging technologies, enhancing infrastructure and investing in human capital development to keep our skies safer and secure and attain cohesive and efficient air transportation services.

“The President directed that foreign travels should stop, except in exceptional circumstances. Last year, there was a memo around March that said it was for three months. The President, because of his desire to ensure that we are frugal in our spending, there was another memo again in December …to say we should cut down on foreign travels, except by direct presidential approval.

“But let us also give particular thanks to Mr. President because despite that memo, since last year, he has made an exception for the aviation industry. I wrote a memo to him after that directive on behalf of the entire agency that says: Sir, we respect your directive; yes, we need to be frugal because the Nigerian people have also tightened their belts in the face of the economic reforms that are taking place.

“However, because of the safety of this sector, sir, we need to make some exceptions for this sector. And the President graciously granted this for the aviation sector.”