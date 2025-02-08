Why We Cannot Ban Kenya Airways – NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it would take legal action against Kenya Airways for actions contravening its operation act.

Naija News reports that the Director of Public Affairs and Consumers Protection of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, stated on Saturday while giving an update on cases of infractions against Kenya Airways by Nigerian passengers, including the case of Gloria Omisore.

According to him, Kenya Airways mismanaged the complaint of Gloria Omisore. He also stated that the Airline’s management claimed it had no copy of the NCAA’s regulation.

“The Kenya Airways team claimed ignorance of the NCAA Regulations. We are sending them a copy of it. But, how can you operate in a foreign country with no recourse to the relevant regulations? How is this different from those who claimed that Omisore should have known the travel documents she needed for her trip?

“To this end, we are organizing a retreat for all airlines operating in Nigeria to learn and relearn Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. One would expect that knowledge of all necessary regulations is essential.

“Added to the other long-ignored cases read out to the KQ team that attended the meeting, the CAA is dismayed by the actions of this airline. Cases of refunds not paid, lost baggage not compensated for despite admitting to losing them, and failure to honour commitments.

“The NCAA is, therefore, initiating stiff enforcement action against Kenya Airways. This action will go through due process. I have put our legal department on notice,” he said.

Reacting to a question by a Nigerian X user on why Kenya Airways would not be banned from operating in Nigeria, Achimugu explained that Kenya and Nigeria share bilateral relations.

“Anybody can stop using any airline. The essence of sanctions is not to punish but to ensure compliance with the regulations that ensure the safety of and better travel experiences for passengers.

“Kenya Airways operates 10 weekly flights into Lagos. Some days, they have two flights. You may wish to do the math. Nigeria has a great relationship with Kenya.

“The NCAA Consumer Protection Department also protects Kenya Airways where necessary. There are reports against the airline that we shut down on their merit, in accordance with the regulations.

“We will do our job without prejudice. This is not banter. You don’t see me responding to the thousands of insults hurled at me by Kenyans. I believe that they feel a need to show support for the airline, which is admirable,” he explained.