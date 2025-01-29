Commotion In PDP BoT Meeting As Fight Breaks Out

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, turned violent after a fight broke out at the party’s headquarters.

Naija News reported that the BoT started meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, with Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presiding over the session.

Notable attendees include National Secretary Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Senator Ben Obi, BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, Board Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and other key figures.

However, an altercation began when a party chieftain, Sunday Ude-Okoye, was denied access to the meeting.

Ude-Okoye attempted to force his way in but was firmly blocked by a party protocol officer and Anyanwu’s aide, Emmanuel Okoronkwo.

His supporters then scaled the fence into the secretariat premises, overpowering Okoronkwo and others who had blocked Ude-Okoye from entering the meeting hall.

Security was later beefed up at the PDP headquarters, with police and military vans patrolling the area to maintain order.

The PDP has been embroiled in a fresh leadership crisis as Samuel Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye have been claiming the national secretary’s position.

In December 2024, the court of appeal ruled that Ude-Okoye should replace Anyanwu as the PDP national secretary.