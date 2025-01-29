Acting PDP Chairman, Damagum Presides Over BoT Meeting In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has officially started its meeting in Abuja, with Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presiding over the session.

Notable attendees include National Secretary Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Senator Ben Obi, BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, Board Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and other key figures.

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, including National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye, are currently participating in the party’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The meeting, which commenced at 12:05 p.m. in Abuja, was officially opened by PDP BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

While Anyanwu was present from the outset, Ude-Okoye joined the session at exactly 12:10 p.m.

Tensions ran high as the meeting quickly transitioned into a closed-door session. The PDP continues to grapple with a leadership crisis, exacerbated by disputes over the National Secretary position.