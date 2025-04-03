Wabara Optimistic About PDP Reclaiming South-East In 2027

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed confidence that the PDP will restore its dominance in the South-East region by the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Vanguard, Wabara spoke positively about the party’s prospects in the region, particularly following the return of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, to the PDP.

“The return of Edeoga is a bold step, and I commend him for it,” Wabara said, noting that the move was indicative of the PDP’s growing strength in the South-East. He believes that the party will regain control of the region, which was once a stronghold, by the 2027 elections.

While acknowledging that some South-East states previously under the PDP’s control were lost to other parties during the 2023 elections, Wabara emphasized the party’s recovery, citing the increasing number of aggrieved members returning to the fold.

Naija News reports that he expressed optimism that these returns, combined with the party’s growing unity, would position the PDP to make a significant impact in the upcoming elections.

“The South-East will return to its PDP roots, and by 2027, we will reclaim what was lost,” he added, reflecting his belief that the region will once again be a bastion of the party’s support.

Wabara also praised Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his exemplary leadership and the positive impact of his developmental initiatives, which have played a crucial role in weakening opposition forces in the state.

“Governor Mbah has taken governance to a higher level, setting the pace in various areas,” Wabara stated. He noted that Mbah’s successes have helped market the PDP as a credible party capable of delivering good governance.

“When a leader shows such capacity, the reasonable thing for the opposition to do is to support him,” Wabara added, highlighting the importance of Mbah’s leadership in strengthening the PDP’s foothold in the region.

The PDP BoT Chairman also lauded the efforts of PDP lawmakers at both the national and state levels, commending their contributions toward repositioning the party ahead of 2027. Wabara called on all former members who defected after the 2023 elections to return and help rebuild the party.

“Democracy is under siege in Nigeria, but the PDP remains the credible alternative for 2027. We are focused on strengthening the party before the next elections,” he asserted.

Wabara maintained that Nigerians are increasingly looking to the PDP for leadership and that the party is working tirelessly to restore its position as the country’s dominant political force.