APC, PDP Confident Of Victory Ahead Of Edo Governorship Tribunal Judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed confidence in securing victory, ahead of today’s judgment by the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal.

The PDP, along with its candidate Asue Ighodalo, is challenging the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election. The PDP alleges that the election was marred by irregularities.

Naija News reports that the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had on March 3, 2025, reserved judgment after all parties involved had adopted their final written addresses. The judgment is set to be delivered today.

In an interview with Daily Trust in Benin, the acting chairman of APC in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, expressed strong confidence in the party’s chances of victory. He stated, “We are confident of victory because we have a strong case, and our lawyers have done an excellent job.”

Tenebe emphasized the importance of proving allegations of electoral irregularities. “If you challenge an election or allege irregularities, you must prove your case beyond a reasonable doubt, which the PDP failed to do,” he said.

“We are confident that the judgment will favor us. APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo will emerge victorious, continuing to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State,” Tenebe added.

PDP Confident In Its Case

On the other hand, the publicity secretary of the PDP caretaker committee, Chris Nehikhare, also expressed optimism regarding his party’s chances. Nehikhare stated that the PDP had diligently presented its case, backed by carefully documented evidence.

“Our only wish is for the judges to be fair, transparent, and guided by the law. We trust that the verdict will reflect the evidence we tendered. We remain confident that we have done our part,” Nehikhare said.