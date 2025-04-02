Akpabio, Ododo React To Senator Natasha’s Assassination Claim

The political atmosphere in Kogi State intensified on Tuesday following a defiant visit by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to her constituency, in spite of a state-imposed ban on rallies and public gatherings due to security concerns.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, made a controversial appearance in her Okehi hometown for a Sallah celebration and homecoming event, drawing thousands of jubilant supporters amid tight security and palpable tension.

Her actions drew sharp criticism from both Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who accused her of flouting security directives and inflaming an already fragile situation.

The senator’s arrival in Okehi—despite a local curfew imposed by the Okehi Local Government Chairman, Amoka Monday—was met with enthusiastic cheers as supporters sang and danced in the Ebira language. She arrived around 11 a.m. by helicopter alongside her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

In a Facebook post prior to her visit, Akpoti-Uduaghan raised alarms over her safety, stating: “Should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

During her address at the gathering, she alleged a plot to eliminate her, accusing a senator of coordinating with former Governor Yahaya Bello to orchestrate her assassination.

“Senator Asuquo drove Yahaya Bello to Hilton. The meeting was in two folds—he asked him to commence my recall and also to arrange my killing. He said the killing should happen at home, not in Abuja,” she claimed.

She further accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of facilitating a fraudulent recall petition against her, questioning how 250,000 signatures were allegedly gathered within two days.

“INEC must explain this. The names are fictitious and untraceable. The whole process is a ruse,” she said.

Government, Police, and Senate Respond

The Kogi State Government swiftly condemned the senator’s allegations, calling them “reckless, malicious, and utterly false.” In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the state described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions as a calculated attempt to incite unrest.

“Her statement exposed her plans to use her visit to stir trouble and violence. We will not allow any part of the state to go up in flames,” the statement read.

“She has proven once again to have no respect for law and order. She thrives on lies to manipulate public sympathy. Her actions are a security threat.”

The government also accused her of violating the curfew and rally ban, asserting that her claims were meant to distract from her suspension and pending legal issues.

“She is not a victim but an instigator of disorder,” the statement added, warning that she would be held responsible if any violence erupts in Kogi Central.

Similarly, the Kogi State Police Command reaffirmed the ban on political gatherings, with Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, stating that the command had earlier warned Akpoti-Uduaghan against holding the Sallah rally.

Meanwhile, Senate President Akpabio, through his media aide Eseme Eyiboh, declined to engage with the lawmaker’s accusations, describing the matter as “subjudice.”

“There is no way to comment without linking it to the Senate President, who is a party to the suit,” Eyiboh said in an interview with The PUNCH.

“That shows the level of respect she has for the rule of law herself. We cannot say anything more than that.”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been in the spotlight since accusing Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Her petition was dismissed by the Senate Ethics Committee, which instead handed her a six-month suspension without pay on March 6.

Since then, the political crisis has deepened, with mounting tensions between her and top figures in both the legislative and executive arms of government.

Despite efforts by Governor Ododo to de-escalate tensions—including suspending a local vigilante leader and offering condolences to the Kano State Government—the situation in Kogi Central remains tense. Local fears persist about potential reprisals or unrest, with security agencies maintaining a heavy presence.