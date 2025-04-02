‘They Were Not Hunters’ – Residents Insist As Security Operatives Lockdown Uromi

Security forces have taken over strategic locations in Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area in Edo State, following last Thursday’s mob killing of 16 northern travellers.

The deployment of police, military personnel, and plainclothes operatives across major junctions and suspected hotspots aims to prevent possible reprisals. Residents, however, remain gripped by fear as the town adjusts to the heavy security presence and uncertainty about what may follow.

A visit to the area on Monday revealed that many residents are now cautious about speaking openly, especially to strangers. The arrest of at least 14 individuals—reportedly picked up randomly in connection with the killings—has heightened anxiety in the community.

Some locals believe the ongoing wave of kidnappings in Edo Central and surrounding regions may have triggered the mob’s reaction. Yet, most agree that nothing justifies taking the law into one’s own hands.

Federal CID Takes Over Investigation

In addition to local police, military patrols were spotted near highways and vulnerable areas. Residents also reported the presence of plainclothes security agents monitoring movement.

A commercial motorcyclist, who initially agreed to speak to Vanguard, quickly withdrew his comments when asked about the killings. “I don’t work here, I work in Ekpoma. I only chose to work here today. I only heard of the incident when I came home,” he said.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed that the Force Headquarters has taken over the case.

“The Force Headquarters has taken over the investigation, so it is no longer in our hands. But our men are still on ground to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order,” he stated.

Banks on Alert, Residents Fear Escalation

It remains unclear whether banks and businesses will fully reopen, as many had operated skeletal services last Friday following rumors of retaliatory attacks.

A banker, who spoke anonymously, said: “We will observe how things go today. Last Friday, some banks didn’t open at all while others shut their doors early. If there’s any sign of trouble, we’ll close again. Security agencies are monitoring, but tension remains.”

The banker recalled a painful incident from last year involving the kidnapping and death of the Head of Operations of a first-generation bank in Igueben.

The banker said: “He was kidnapped and later found dead. Even the mortuary rejected the body because it had decomposed. That incident shook us. It explains, to some extent, the rage people feel. But jungle justice is never the answer.”

He added, “These used to be peaceful areas, but now, many kidnappings go unreported. Some victims are even abducted from their own homes.”

Governor Okpebholo’s Response

Governor Monday Okpebholo has attempted to ease tensions by suspending the local vigilante head and visiting the families of the victims as well as the government of Kano State. Yet, fears persist.

“We don’t know when or how the reprisals may happen. That’s the most frightening part,” said Hope Osajie, a trader on New Agbor Road. “We’re hearing they might target villages, not towns—places like Agbede or Ewu. Security agencies must be more proactive.”

Locals Maintain Victims Were Not Hunters

A resident near Uromi market insisted that the slain travellers were not hunters, contradicting earlier claims.

“A driver coming from the east saw them loading guns into a truck and alerted the Ubiaja vigilantes. When they tried to stop the truck, the driver nearly ran them over. Vigilantes followed and tipped off the Uromi team, who intercepted the truck. While searching the vehicle, one of the occupants stabbed someone with a jackknife, and that’s what triggered the chaos,” the resident explained.

Others blamed the incident on long-standing government failure.

“The government has failed in its duty to protect us. People are afraid to go to their farms. Some have been kidnapped from their homes,” said a man who identified himself as Idemudia. “We have cried and protested, but nothing changed. What happened last Thursday was the result of people’s frustration. Still, it doesn’t make what happened right.”