Boxing: Israel Adesanya Speaks On Francis Ngannou’s Chances Against Deontay Wilder

Two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is maintaining a strong focus on his upcoming matchup against Nassourdine Imavov while also expressing his belief in Francis Ngannou’s chances against Deontay Wilder in a potential boxing showdown.

Since November, there have been speculations about a potential heavyweight boxing bout between Ngannou, who became the PFL heavyweight champion in October, and Wilder, who is set to return to boxing in April as he will face Curtis Harper. However, there is nothing concrete yet.

In an interview with Stake, Israel Adesanya conveyed his confidence in Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, highlighting his skills and success in such a short timeframe within the boxing realm.

“Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder certainly have the potential to clash in the ring. It’s easy to overlook Wilder’s capabilities in today’s fast-paced TikTok generation. He holds one of the highest finishing rates in heavyweight boxing history, and Ngannou has quickly become a notable figure in boxing after only two fights,” Adesanya noted.

As Adesanya prepares for his eagerly awaited return to the octagon against Imavov in Saudi Arabia next month, he reflects on Wilder’s recent mental and personal challenges.

“I believe Francis has what it takes to win this fight. However, much will depend on Deontay’s mental readiness; in one of his latest interviews, he mentioned exploring personal growth through experiences like Ayahuasca, so his mental state is uncertain,” he added.

Adesanya, 35, aims to rebound from his recent setbacks, including a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in August 2024. His imminent fight with Imavov will be his first non-title bout since defeating Anderson Silva in February 2019, and it presents a crucial opportunity for him to work his way back into title contention.

Scheduled to headline the UFC’s inaugural event in Saudi Arabia in February 2025, this bout allows Adesanya to potentially secure another victory, adding to his impressive record of 24 wins, including 16 by knockout.

Looking ahead to the middleweight title fight between Du Plessis and Sean Strickland, Adesanya predicted a strong performance from the champion.

“I believe Dricus has the edge. He’s an exceptional fighter and excels in his approach. He has already faced Strickland and, while it was a close match, he certainly emerged victorious. This time around, I anticipate a more definitive result,” he stated.