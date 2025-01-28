‘There Is No Shame In It, Return To Your Legislative Duties Or Resign’ – APC Chieftain Tells Obasa

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lagos State, Fouad Oki, has urged the impeached speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to return and continue his legislative duties for the good of his constituency or resign.

Naija News reported that Obasa was impeached over gross misconduct and abuse of office, but the lawmaker claims he is still the speaker of the Lagos Assembly.

Former Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who emerged as Speaker of the Assembly following the impeachment of Obasa, formally occupied the office of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Fouad advised the Agege lawmaker that there is no shame in accepting the current reality and should forget about returning to the speakership position.

Fouad said either Obasa resigns or returns to focus on his duties in the House like other lawmakers in making good laws for Lagos State.

He said, “Matters of the Lagos Assembly are past events… what has played out in Lagos is very clear: there is party organisation, and there’s party with convention. You know conventions are unwritten rules or unwritten laws.

“Now we have different layers of control, of check and ballances in Lagos politics. What has played out is a clear testament of what politics should be…let us learn a few lessons from what has happened.

“For those that are yet to know that in politics there is hierarchy, control, checks and balances the events of last week has shown that…There’s no shame in it.

“Nothing he could do other than go back to the house and continue his job as a legislator. Another side to that is that he should throw in the hat and say ‘I’ve had enough, let someone else take over from me.

“Other than that he should just continue his basic responsibility of continuing to participate in making good laws for the good people of Lagos. He’ll take it like every other human being. It comes and goes. It is gone.”