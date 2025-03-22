Obasa Holds Meeting With State Assembly Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Others

On Thursday, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa hosted the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, along with Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Majority Leaders from State Houses of Assembly across Nigeria for Iftar.

The high-profile delegation, led by Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and current Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex. The event aimed to foster legislative unity, discuss governance, and reinforce the push for the autonomy of State Legislatures.

The Iftar meeting served as a platform for lawmakers to strengthen inter-State legislative relationships, share insights on lawmaking, and address critical issues affecting their respective Assemblies.

In his welcome address, Obasa expressed his gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to legislative independence and cooperation among State lawmakers.

He stressed the importance of effective legislative functions in ensuring good governance and sustainable development across Nigeria.

“I sincerely appreciate this visit and your constant support. Our collective responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our respective Houses of Assembly and continue to work for the progress of our States and Nigeria as a whole,” Obasa said.

On behalf of the delegation, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin commended Speaker Obasa for his steadfast commitment to the growth and autonomy of State legislatures.

He recognized Obasa’s significant role in strengthening legislative governance in Nigeria.

“Obasa has remained a pillar in championing the cause of the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria. His dedication to legislative independence and effective governance is commendable, and we appreciate his unwavering commitment,” Ogundoyin remarked.

The event also included in-depth discussions on legislative best practices and challenges, culminating in a symbolic Iftar that reinforced the spirit of unity and camaraderie among the lawmakers.