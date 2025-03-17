Court Rejects Obasa’s Bid To Replace Lagos Assembly’s Legal Counsel

The Lagos State High Court has dismissed an application by reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to change the legal representation of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ruled that Femi Falana (SAN) will remain the approved counsel for the Assembly, despite objections from various parties involved in the case.

Obasa’s counsel, Olusola Idowu (SAN), had argued that the Assembly had the right to appoint new legal representation. However, Falana countered that he had not been formally debriefed and maintained that there was no valid reinstatement order for suspended clerk Olalekan Onafeko.

Representing Obasa in other legal matters, Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN) contended that the application was linked to unresolved substantive issues in the case. Meanwhile, Olu Daramola (SAN), representing 33 of the 40 lawmakers (the 3rd to 35th defendants), asserted that the majority of legislators had suspended Onafeko and retained Falana, accusing Obasa’s legal team of misinterpreting the Industrial Court’s order.

The court also reviewed another application by Falana, who argued that it lacked jurisdiction to interfere in the internal affairs of the Assembly, emphasizing that the Speaker is elected and can only be removed by House members.

Justice Pinheiro adjourned the case, stating that a new hearing date would be communicated to the parties.