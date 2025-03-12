Obasa Mum, Lawmakers Reportedly Apologise For Impeachment As Tinubu Resolves Lagos Assembly Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the end of the closed-door meeting, Obasa declined to speak with journalists who had gathered to obtain details of the discussions.

According to Vanguard, Obasa arrived at the Villa separately around 2:50 p.m. and was led to the President’s office, while his colleagues, who arrived earlier in two coaster buses, were taken through a different route for the meeting.

Although the agenda was not officially disclosed, sources indicated that the discussions centered on the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

As the lawmakers exited Tinubu’s office at around 4:30 p.m., they were heard chanting “On your mandate, we shall stand,” a political slogan affirming their loyalty to the President. The chorus echoed through the Villa’s forecourt for several minutes as they boarded their buses.

Obasa, who left the meeting alongside House of Representatives member Rt. Hon. James Faleke, resisted journalists’ attempts to get his comments. When asked about the outcome, Faleke simply stated, “It went well.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that some lawmakers may have apologized to Obasa over his impeachment.

Obasa was removed as Speaker by some of his colleagues but was reinstated on March 3, 2025, following the intervention of political stakeholders, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC).

Despite his reinstatement, reports indicate that tensions within the Assembly remain unresolved.