Obasa ‘Rejects’ Tinubu’s Directive, Refuses To Withdraw Case Against Lagos Assembly

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has yet to withdraw his legal case against the Assembly.

Naija News reports that this is despite a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu alongside other lawmakers at the State House.

At the resumed hearing on Monday at the State High Court, members of the Assembly were surprised to discover that Obasa, who was reinstated as Speaker, is still pursuing the lawsuit against the very institution he leads.

A lawmaker who spoke with Western Post expressed shock, stating that despite interventions from President Tinubu and other influential figures, including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Obasa remains firm in his legal battle.

Naija News gathered that Tinubu had instructed Lagos lawmakers to work with Obasa, while he directed the Speaker to withdraw is lawsuit against the Assembly and Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State High Court has dismissed an application by Obasa to change the legal representation of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ruled that Femi Falana (SAN) will remain the approved counsel for the Assembly, despite objections from various parties involved in the case.

Obasa’s counsel, Olusola Idowu (SAN), had argued that the Assembly had the right to appoint new legal representation. However, Falana countered that he had not been formally debriefed and maintained that there was no valid reinstatement order for suspended clerk Olalekan Onafeko.

Representing Obasa in other legal matters, Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN) contended that the application was linked to unresolved substantive issues in the case. Meanwhile, Olu Daramola (SAN), representing 33 of the 40 lawmakers (the 3rd to 35th defendants), asserted that the majority of legislators had suspended Onafeko and retained Falana, accusing Obasa’s legal team of misinterpreting the Industrial Court’s order.