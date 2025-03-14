‘Obasa Going Nowhere, Tinubu Has Ended Lagos Assembly Crisis’

The leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly has been resolved following a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the state lawmakers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed.

The crisis, which began with the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025, and his reinstatement on March 3 after Mojisola Meranda resigned under pressure, has now been settled.

APC spokesman Hon. Seye Oladejo stated that the meeting ended all speculations regarding the speakership.

“The matter has been put to an end. The President addressed all issues, and the lawmakers are happy with the resolution,” he said.

Oladejo highlighted Tinubu’s role as a unifying figure, saying, “The President is our leader, and everyone defers to him. He ensured a fair hearing for all parties, and normalcy will return to the assembly.”

A source familiar with the outcome of the meeting confirmed that Obasa would remain as Speaker, as decided by the President.

“Obasa is not going anywhere. He will remain as Speaker, as decided by the President. The meeting was aimed at permanently resolving the crisis,” the source disclose to Daily Trust.

Additionally, another source revealed that Obasa has pledged to promote unity among lawmakers and refrain from intimidation or retaliation over the leadership dispute. As part of the agreement, he is expected to withdraw his lawsuit against Meranda and other lawmakers involved in his impeachment.