BREAKING: Speaker Obasa Requests Deployment Of Armed Security Operatives To Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly, led by speaker Mudashiru Obasa, has reportedly requested the deployment of armed security forces to enhance the security of the Assembly complex.

Naija News report that this request arises amidst a leadership crisis and conflicting judicial rulings that have plunged the state’s legislative body into disarray.

A confidential letter directed to the Lagos State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), signed by the Clerk of the House, O. B. Onafeko, disclosed Obasa’s appeal for increased security measures at the Assembly complex located in Alausa, Ikeja.

“I have the instruction of the Leadership of the House to request for Armed Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security cover for the Lagos State House of Assembly as well as Honourable members and Staff,” the letter reads.

According to SaharaReporters, the document additionally indicates that personnel from the NSCDC will collaborate with 20 private security guards to ensure the safety of the premises.

This request arose following the clarification from the National Industrial Court (NIC) that it did not mandate the reinstatement of Clerk Onafeko, contrary to claims made by Obasa’s faction.

The court merely instructed both parties to uphold peace while awaiting further hearings.

During the most recent court session on March 12, 2025, Justice M.N. Esowe expressed astonishment at Onafeko’s aggressive takeover of the Assembly Secretariat, which involved the use of security personnel to remove Acting Clerk Taiwo Ottun.

Counsel for the Assembly, O.O. Oniyire (SAN), accused Onafeko of manipulating the judicial system and disseminating false information regarding his supposed reinstatement.

In the meantime, the court has set March 18 for the hearing of all outstanding applications, further prolonging the resolution of the crisis.

Meanwhile, reports are that the leadership turmoil within the Lagos Assembly has been exacerbated by a multi-billion naira procurement of official vehicles for lawmakers.

According to SaharaReporters, sources indicate that the contentious issue revolves around the acquisition of 39 SUVs, a project initially approved by Obasa prior to his removal in January.

Obasa was said to have allegedly authorized the procurement of 35 Toyota Fortuner SUVs and 10 Toyota Prado SUVs from Dubai at an astonishing cost of N7 billion.