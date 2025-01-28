Super Eagles’ Bruno Onyemaechi Leaves Portugal For Greek Club

Super Eagles defender, Bruno Onyemaechi has completed his move from Portuguese side, Boavista, to 47-time Greek champions, Olympiacos FC.

The Greek giants confirmed the signing with a statement on their website, highlighting Bruno Onyemaechi’s achievements during his time at Boavista, where he made 77 appearances, netted five goals, and provided three assists.

A statement from the Greek club reads: “The 25-year-old player joins from Portuguese club Boavista, where he made 77 appearances, scored five goals, and provided three assists.

“This season, he has played in 18 matches, contributing three goals and one assist.”

Onyemaechi, 25, has been a standout performer, demonstrating versatility as both a wing-back and a midfielder. Reports indicate that he has signed a four-year contract with Olympiacos for a transfer fee of €2.5 million, following a competitive bidding process involving both Benfica and Fenerbahce.

Having joined Boavista in 2023 after previous experiences at Fereinse and a loan at Vila Real, Onyemaechi has shown significant growth in his career.

He debuted for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a commanding 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in 2023 and has since earned 11 caps. He was also part of Nigeria’s squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the team finished as runners-up, with Onyemaechi serving as the second-choice left-back behind Zaidu Sanusi.