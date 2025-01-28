President Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Tanzania Trip

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday after participating in the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Naija News understands the Presidential Airplane touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at approximately 7:40 PM.

Tinubu was received upon arrival at the airport by top government officials, including the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila among others.

During the summit in Tanzania, which was hosted by the government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, President Tinubu delivered a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen; and other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, the presidency has highlighted some major points articulated by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday during his speech at the Energy Summit in Tanzania.

The highlights of the President’s speech were shared on the X platform by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

Among other things, he noted that the Nigerian government fully supports the move to transform the energy capacity of Africa by bringing access to electricity to 300 million people by 2030.