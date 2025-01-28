Presidency Shares 6 Major Highlights Of Tinubu’s Speech At Energy Summit In Tanzania

The presidency has highlighted some major points articulated by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday during his speech at the Energy Summit in Tanzania.

The highlights of the President’s speech were shared on the X platform by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

Among other things, he noted that the Nigerian government fully supports the move to transform the energy capacity of Africa by bringing access to electricity to 300 million people by 2030.

The presidential media aide disclosed that Tinubu, in his speech, said Nigeria is heavily invested in renewable energy development as the federal government is in the final stages of developing an EV charging infrastructure across the country, with 100 electric buses already procured in the first phase.

Olusegun said the current administration attracted new investments totalling ₦6 billion in 2024 alone for energy-related projects.

He wrote: “Nigeria fully supports the objectives of the World Bank, African Development Bank, @RockefellerFdn, and @EnergyAlliance to transform the energy capacity of Africa by bringing access to electricity to 300 million people by 2030.

“⁠The African Development Bank has a $1.1 billion investment in Nigeria’s electricity sector which is expected to provide electricity for 5 million people by the end of 2026; while another $200 million Nigeria Electrification Project will provide electricity for 500,000 people by the end of 2025.

“Nigeria is heavily invested in renewable energy development as the federal government is in the final stages of developing an EV charging infrastructure across the country with 100 electric buses already procured in the first phase.

“⁠New investments totaling N6 billion were attracted in 2024 alone as the administration continues to provide incentives to those interested in investing in renewable energy, and oil and gas energy efficiency in the country.

“⁠Nigeria is looking forward to actualizing the Desert to Power program for which the African Development Bank has promised a $700m facility.

“⁠Other renewable energy projects in Nigeria include the Nigeria-Grid Battery Energy Storage System which is expected to provide electricity for an additional 2 million people and the distributed energy access via mini-grids and standalone solar systems that are expected to provide access to power to 16.2 million people; a project to be supported by the World Bank.”