We Are Committed To Expanding And Fast-tracking Universal Energy Access For Nigerians By 2030 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured of the commitment of his administration to expanding and fast-tracking universal energy access for Nigerians by 2030.

He stated that these can be achieved through strategies such as increasing electricity access, boosting clean cooking solutions for people and expanding renewable energy to 50% of the energy mix amongst others.

Naija News reports the Nigerian President made the commitment in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania, during the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

During the meeting which also had other African Leaders, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Heads of International Finance Institutions and other stakeholders in attendance, President Tinubu appealed to all partners to join hands in ensuring affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is delivered to every Nigerian.

“I joined other African Leaders, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Heads of International Finance Institutions, and other energy stakeholders, in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania, for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

“We are committed to expanding and fast-tracking universal energy access for Nigerians by 2030. This will involve increasing electricity access, boosting clean cooking solutions for 227M people and expanding our renewable energy to 50% of the energy mix amongst others.

“I call on partners to join us in delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to every Nigerian.

“Together, we will power a brighter, greener future,” Tinubu said in a statement shared via his X account on Tuesday.