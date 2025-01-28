Nnamdi Kanu Drags Police Spokesman, Adejobi To Court, Demands ₦20 Billion In Damages

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has sued the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for alleged defamation.

He accused Adejobi of claiming that three persons killed by the police in Owerri, Imo State last week were members of IPOB.

In the suit filed by his Lead Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu informed the court that an article tagged: “Imo: Police neutralise six IPOB/ESN terrorists, recover arms,” defamed IPOB.

To this end, the IPOB leader demanded the sum of ₦20 billion as damages from Adejobi with a written apology that should be published in national dailies.

The defamatory articles had said “Operatives of the Imo Police Command’s tactical unit have neutralised three notorious kingpins of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“The Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Owerri.”

However, Kanu lamented that the publication credited to Adejobi was false and constituted a “grave libel on his person, as the words in their natural and ordinary meaning portrayed the Claimant in the following light: ”a leader of a violent and terrorist group.

He subsequently prayed the court to prevail on the Force spokesman to retract the “publications through another publications through the same media by way of issuance of another press statement.

The suit read, “AN ORDER of this Honorable Court directing the Defendant to write and deliver to the Claimant, an unreserved letter of apology. The letter of apology shall be prominently and boldly published full-page in three (3) national dailies, namely: the SUN, Daily Trust and Vanguard.

“AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from further and forever uttering the said defamatory and libelous words about or concerning the Claimant.

“AN ORDER of this Honorable Court directing the Defendant to pay to the Claimant the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

“AN ORDER of this Honorable Court directing the Defendant to pay the cost of this Suit.”