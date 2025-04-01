Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Ak-47 Rifle And Ammunition

Operatives of the CP-Special Assignment team of the Delta State Police Command have nabbed some suspected kidnappers in the state.

A suspected kidnapper was nabbed with one AK-47 rifle, guns and 13 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition were recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Warri on Tuesday.

The statement noted that on March 26, 2025, the operatives, led by the team’s commander, ASP Julius Robinson, during the trail of some suspected kidnappers, extended their investigation to Rivers State.

“The team trailed a fleeing suspected kidnapper named Chedeye Mohammed, and eventually arrested him.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to a bush after a trailer park in River State where they hid their weapons”, the police statement read.

It added that one AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the suspect.

According to the police spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his members usually kidnap in Ughelli, Agbarho, and other parts of the state and hide in Rivers State.

The PPRO stated that efforts to arrest the other gang members are ongoing.

In another development, acting on credible information, the operatives arrested some suspected armed robbers, gun runners and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun, one Baretta pistol and ammunition.

The PPRO stated that the team embarked on a sting operation in Anyigba town, Kogi State from where they effected the arrest of three suspects named Zakari Mohammed aged 31 years of Olugbujo community; Ibrahim Mumuni (29) of Anyangba town, and Mohammed Hamisu (25) of Anyigba town, all in the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.