Just In: Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To 7-Count Terrorism Charge As Fresh Trial Begins

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Nnamdi Kanu was arraigned on Friday before a Federal High Court judge in Abuja, James Omotosho.

Kanu’s trial started afresh after the recusal of Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, the former presiding judge. Initially overseen by Justice Nyako, the case was reassigned to Justice Omotosho after Kanu and Ejimakor publicly called for a change in judicial oversight.

Naija News reported that former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi, (SAN) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uchenna Njoku, joined the legal team defending Nnamdi Kanu.

Details later…